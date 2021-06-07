Last weekend, the Old Motors Club Malta organised its first-ever Hillclimb competition for its members.

For this occasion, Old Motors Club sought the assistance of the Island Car Club and the Malta Motorsport Federation while Solv-it, the Tyre Lounge and Enemed sponsored the event.

The competition was originally planned for March 6 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Thirty-four classic cars took part in the event and while some had racing spirit in them others were cars we usually see at shows in our squares, in most cases to raise funds for a local charity.

