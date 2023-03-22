More than €2,100 were donated to Dar tal-Providenza on Sunday during a car show held by the Old Motors Club.

Judge Mallia (left) with Fr Martin Micallef and show coordinator Aldo Pace.

The funds were raised by the club's members and visitors during the event at the home in Siġġiewi.

The show featured 110 cars, the oldest being a Ford Model T from 1916.

The funds were presented by club chairman Judge Michael Mallia to Fr Martin Micallef, director of the home.

More cars on display on Sunday.