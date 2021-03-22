A 252-bed home for the elderly has been proposed to be built in a disused quarry outside the development zone in Mqabba.

The proposed development, situated in Triq il-Belt Valletta, will see the demolition of existing structures and boundary walls, as well as the refilling of some of the landscaped soft stone quarry.

The old people’s home will consist of a basement with 137 parking spaces and three floors, each with 42 two-bedroom guest rooms.

The premises will also include gardens, space for a fire truck and minibuses, an ambulance drop-off zone, a security room, crafts room, lounge, chapel and ancillary facilities.

The application for the project, which was proposed by mega development company Bonnici Brothers, has not yet received a formal recommendation by the Planning Authority.

The project’s architect is Charles Buhagiar.

In its submission on the application, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage said the project would bring a negative impact to the locality and set off a “domino effect” of construction outside the development zone in the area.

“The proposed large-scale development entails a negative visual and physical impact on the entrance to Mqabba. The proposed heights and volumes are not appropriate for an area situated just outside a Category 1 Outside Development Zone Settlement,” the SCH noted.

“The Superintendence is not favourable to the proposed development as it will start off a domino effect of construction in an area full of quarries which is outside the Development Zone and should only be used for open spaces and the planting of trees and shrubs.”