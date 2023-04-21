On the occasion of Il-Ħaġar museum’s 10th anniversary, George and Yvonne Grech have donated an old framed photograph of the statue of St George venerated at St George’s basilica to be featured at the museum. The photo was taken before the statue’s restoration in 1903.

Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria chairman Antoine Vassallo expressed his appreciation, emphasising the fact that this was the first titular processional statue in Gozo.

The statue was sculpted by Pietro Paolo Azzopardi, who had previously sculpted the Crucified Christ, found also at the basilica. Both are in chromatized wood. St George’s statue is neo-classical in style but not entirely free of baroque influences.

The statue, commissioned as an ex-voto in 1834, will make an appearance at the basilica’s main portal tomorrow for a vigil presided by Bishop Anton Teuma at St George’s Square.

The liturgical feast of St George will be celebrated on Sunday with solemn High Mass at 10am, followed by a band march during which the restored San Ġorġ tal-Ħaġar will be unveiled.

Permanent exhibits at Il-Ħaġar also include a painting of St George’s statue by Robert Caruana Dingli and a papier-mâché statue by Wistin Camilleri inspired by the painting.

The statue is possibly the first public statue by Camilleri.