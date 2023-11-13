Environmental activists on Monday decried the removal of trees that have adorned the side of the Mosta Rotunda for half a century, providing shelter to pedestrians and a roosting site for birds.

BirdLife Malta condemned the "butchering" of the ficus trees that the Mosta local council - with the blessing of the Environment and Resources Authority - said will be uprooted and relocated.

The NGO on Monday morning "pleaded" with the authorities to stop the work immediately as at this time of the year thousands of White Wagtails (Zakak Abjad), Common Starlings (Sturnell) and Spanish Sparrows (Għasfur tal-Bejt) find refuge in the trees during the night when they roost together in safety.

"This is the only roosting site for White Wagtails outside of Valletta and the idea of removing them is wrong, while the timing is even worse."

NGO Malta Ranger Unit meanwhile called on the Environment Minister Miriam Dalli to safeguard the trees: "protecting the environment we already have should always have a priority over the manmade greening projects".

"This has been proven time by time to be the game changer for biodiversity! Stop these works now," it urged on Facebook.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Environmentalist and Żebbuġ local councillor Steve Zammit Lupi meanwhile said that all Mosta Local Council members had agreed to remove the trees.

"Unbelievable. These trees should be your pride. Why?! Shame on you ERA for giving the green light. Our trees are only protected on paper."

He insisted that the trees, having been on site - an urban zone - for at least 50 years, were protected.

Meanwhile, others drew parallels with refurbishment works in Paola that similarly saw the uprooting of old trees to the protests of many. The project had been inaugurated in 2018.