Erik ten Hag criticised Manchester United’s lack of killer instinct after Michael Olise’s superb stoppage-time free-kick rescued a 1-1 draw for Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Ten Hag’s side led through Bruno Fernandes’ first half strike at Selhurst Park as they looked to record their longest winning streak in 14 years.

But Olise halted United’s run at nine successive victories in all competitions when he smashed a breathtaking set-piece past David de Gea in the final seconds.

It was a major blow for United, who had hoped to climb to second place in the Premier League and put pressure on leaders Arsenal ahead of their visit to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

