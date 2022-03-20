Miguel Oliveira held his nerve to win a rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP on Sunday and then promised to give the trophy to his baby daughter.

The Portuguese KTM rider finished 2.205sec ahead of current world champion Fabio Quartararo, of France, who had started from pole position on his Yamaha.

Another Frenchman, Johann Zarco, completed the podium a further 3.158sec adrift for the Pramac Racing team in a race reduced to 20 laps from 27 because of safety concerns.

“It’s really emotional,” said Oliveira. “I promised my daughter I would get a trophy from Indonesia, so this one is for you baby.”

The start at the Mandalika International Street Circuit was delayed for 75 minutes by heavy rain as grand prix racing returned to motorcycle-mad Indonesia for the first time in a quarter of a century.

