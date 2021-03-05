A monument in honour of Oliver Friggieri will be erected in Floriana, where the literary giant was born and raised.

The monument is set to be unveiled in November near the First World War monument, on the opposite side of the monument to national poet Dun Karm Psaila.

It will follow a design submitted by John Grima, whose proposal was chosen as the winner in a Heritage Malta competition launched in December, a month after Friggieri’s death.

The process was coordinated by HM’s executive director Mario Cutajar, who is also principal permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

The indicative budget for the design and construction of the monument is about €100,000, all-inclusive.

The other two shortlisted submissions, by Chris Ebejer and Lino Bianco, have been recommended for an honourable mention.

.