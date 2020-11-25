A monument to honour literary giant Oliver Friggieri is to be created, with Heritage Malta expected to issue a call for proposals next week.

Friggieri died on Saturday and was given a funeral by the state earlier on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister announced the initiative during a live question session on Facebook. In a statement later, the government said Heritage Malta would be inviting artists to come up with proposals for the memorial.

Through it, Friggieri’s name will continue to be remembered, Abela said.

He thanked Friggieri for his contribution to Malta and the Maltese, particularly in the development of Maltese language and literature.