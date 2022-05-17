Former MP Oliver Scicluna has been appointed chief executive officer of Agenżija Sapport, the government said.

His appointment comes into effect on Wednesday.

Scicluna will be replacing Ruth Sciberras who held the post for three years.

The agency falls under the Ministry for Inclusion and Social Wellbeing.

Scicluna has vast experience in the social sector having also served as commissioner for the rights of people with a disability.