Oliver Spiteri is the overwhelming favourite to take over at Balzan FC, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Balzan are on the look-out to install a new first-team coach following the departure of Paul Zammit in April.

The Reds handed the reins of the team to Alejandro Pantoja for the final matches of the season and the interim coach managed to lead the team to Premier League safety on the final day of the campaign.

However, Pantoja has now decided to leave Balzan to seek pastures new and the 2019 FA Trophy winners have held talks with Spiteri over taking over as the new first-team coach.

