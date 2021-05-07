Santa Lucia FC have reconfirmed Oliver Spiteri as their first-team coach for another season, Times of Malta can confirm.

Spiteri has played a leading role for the Saints this season as he masterminded the team to a very positive campaign in the BOV Premier League.

In fact, under the charge of Spiteri, Sta Lucia were one of the revelations this season as despite a modest budget their philosophy of promoting young Maltese talent has paid rich dividends which saw them finish a commendable eighth in the Premier League standings.

Spiteri has put pen to paper on a one-year contract and he has already started work with the club to strengthen the team for the upcoming season.

