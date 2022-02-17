Sliema Wanderers are set to put Oliver Spiteri in charge of their first-team as the experienced coach is expected to be named as the club’s new technical director.

The Wanderers have been looking to install a new coach after they decided to sack Andrea Pisanu on Wednesday.

For Spiteri, this will mark a quick return to Maltese football after the former Balzan coach had parted ways with Sta Lucia a few weeks ago.

Spiteri has already led his first training session at the Wanderers as they step up their preparations for this weekend’s Premier League clash against Mosta.

Spiteri has a tough challenge in his hands as he looks to help the Wanderers to preserve their status in the Maltese Premier League after what has been so far a very disappointing season.

