Oliver Spiteri has announced that he has stepped down as coach of Sta Lucia FC.

The Sta Lucia coach held talks with club president Robert Micallef on Thursday and they decided to go separate ways in mutual agreement.

The experienced coach announced his decision on his facebook account and his departure comes just one day after Sta Lucia suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Gudja United at the Centenary Stadium.

“After 3 years with Santa Lucia FC today marks the end of my journey. I would like to thank all the players that formed part of the team as well as the committee,” Spiteri wrote on his facebook account.

“Last but not least all the supporters of Santa Lucia FC.”

