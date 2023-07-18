Balzan coach Oliver Spiteri has urged his players to keep up their focus levels as they look to finish the job against Slovenian side NK Domzale and progress to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

Buoyed by last week’s impressive 4-1 win in Slovenia, the Maltese Premier League club are huge favourites to set up a second qualifying round tie against Liechtenstein’s FC Vaduz or Neman Grodno, of Belarus.

Spiteri told the Times of Malta that it would be foolish of his players if they had to take the pitch against Domzale with the impression that the job is already done as he expects the Slovenian side to do everything in their power to overturn the tie.

“It’s very important that we take the pitch fully concentrated and focused as the tie is far from over,” Spiteri said.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com