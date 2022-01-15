Olympiakos’ Portugal international Ruben Semedo was attacked by three hooded men outside his home in the Athens suburb of Glyfada, the Kathimerini newspaper reported on Saturday.

The 27-year-old centre-back told police he was returning home with a Portuguese friend late Friday when the attackers struck armed with wooden sticks.

The pair reported the incident at a local police station before an ambulance took them to hospital.

