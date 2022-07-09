Karsten Warholm, the Olympic champion and world-record holder in the 400m hurdles, said Friday he was not 100 percent certain of competing at the world championships in Oregon that start on July 15.

Warholm pulled up injured on his return to competition at the Diamond League meet in Rabat in early June with a “muscle fibre tear” in a hamstring.

“It takes time to be able to recover from that,” the 26-year-old Norwegian star told a press conference.

“It has been tough of course because it wasn’t good timing at all.

“But I’m starting to feel better every day, I’ve been able to push it a little bit and haven’t had any major setbacks so it’s looking better and better.

“I’m starting to feel ready and starting to see some hope.”

Click here for full story