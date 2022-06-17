Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs can resume training after recovering from a thigh injury a month before the world championships, the Italian athletics federation FIDAL said on Thursday.

In a statement, FIDAL said that Italian Jacobs underwent tests on Wednesday which assessed his recovery from the muscle injury diagnosed in May.

“The outcome of the tests... are positive, allowing the athlete to regularly resume training,” FIDAL added.

Jacobs, a shock winner of the 100 metres in the Tokyo Olympics last year, has only raced at the distance twice since his stunning win in Japan, both underwhelming runs at a meeting in Savona last month.

He picked up his injury at that low-key meeting on the Italian Riviera, and Jacobs suggested on Instagram that he might not be able to compete before the worlds in Eugene, Oregon, which take place between July 15-24.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta