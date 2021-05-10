International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach has been forced to postpone a visit to Japan, the Games’ organising committee said Monday, as virus cases surge less than three months before the Tokyo Games.

Bach’s trip had been scheduled for May 17-18 but organisers “decided to postpone it based on various situations including the extension of a virus state of emergency” by the Japanese government.

The Japanese government and Olympic officials insist the virus-postponed Games can go ahead safely this summer, although polls show most Japanese people support cancellation or another delay.

