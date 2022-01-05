Olympic chiefs on Wednesday urged all participants at next month’s Winter Games in Beijing to be “extra vigilant” as Covid-19 infections hit unprecedented case levels in several countries.

At a closed-door meeting with national Olympic committees, Beijing 2022 organisers and international federations, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) dismissed any idea of a postponement of the February 4-20 Games because of coronavirus.

Everything is on track to stage a safe Olympic Winter Games for all participants and the Chinese people, reported Juan Antonio Samaranch, chair of the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.