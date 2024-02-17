Six-time Olympic cycling champion Chris Hoy revealed Friday he has been diagnosed with cancer but insisted he was “optimistic and positive” over the future.

The 47-year-old former track racer said he is currently undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, adding it is “going really well” and that he feels “fine” at present.

Hoy, writing on his Instagram account, said: “Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point.

“I’m currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well. I’d like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals for their amazing help and care.”

