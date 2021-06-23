Olympic Day is a worldwide celebration, observed on June 23, which reminds us of the unifying power of sport as well as the spread of the Olympic spirit across the world. In light of the forthcoming Olympic Games and the COVID-19, it has never been so relevant.

Whilst previously Olympic Day was celebrated by means of various initiatives, including a very popular fun run, this year’s activities will take place in a different manner so as to observe Covid-19 protocols.

This year’s Olympic Day Run will take place in a virtual manner and will kick off at noon on Wednesday and will end on midnight of June 30.

The run is open to all members of the general public who can take part in any of the following events - 2km Walk/Fun Run, 5km Run, 10km Run and a 25km bicycle ride.

