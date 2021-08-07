Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra delivered a first ever Olympic track and field gold medal for India on Saturday as the Tokyo Games athletics competition drew to a close.

On a pulsating final night of action, Dutch distance runner Sifan Hassan complete an incredible double with victory in the 10,000m while USA star Allyson Felix brought the curtain down on her 17-year Olympic career with a record-extending relay gold.

Norway celebrated gold in the men’s 1,500m with Jakob Ingebrigtsen downing Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot in a thrilling duel while Russian athlete Mariya Lasitskene won the women’s high jump.

Chopra, 23, claimed the first athletics gold in India’s history with an 87.58-metre second throw at the Olympic Stadium.

It ended India’s 121-year wait for an athletics gold. The previous best had been two silver medals won at the 1900 Paris Games.

