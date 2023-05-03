Tori Bowie, the 100m silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2017 world champion, has died at the age of 32, her management company and World Athletics said on Wednesday.

“We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister,” Icon Management tweeted.

World Athletics confirmed the American’s death, posting on Facebook that it was “deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie”.

