Japan hit a record number of new virus cases on Thursday as Tokyo Olympics organisers defended their COVID-19 counter-measures and dismissed any link to the nationwide surge.

Olympic organisers reported 24 new infections among Games participants, the highest yet, bringing the total number to 193, including athletes, media and Olympic employees and contractors.

Meanwhile nationwide infections topped 10,000 for the first time, Japanese media said, with Tokyo reporting a record 3,865 cases.

Reports also said the government would expand a state of emergency to four more regions, and extend the emergency currently in place in Tokyo until August 31.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said there was nothing to suggest a link between the Games and the rising figures in Japan.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta