Olympic 100 metres champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs will return to action for the first time since his shock Tokyo victories in the 60m indoor in Berlin on Friday, just days after denying accusations of doping.

The 27-year-old sprinter has not competed since he won gold in the 100m and 4x100m relay in Tokyo, and has prepared for his return by addressing head-on the suspicions which linger over his surprise Olympic triumphs.

“I would never do anything as an athlete competing for my country that would bring disrepute on me as a man or on my nation,” Jacobs told the Daily Telegraph in an interview last week, when asked directly if he had ever taken banned performance-enhancing substances.

