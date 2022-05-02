Marcell Jacobs will run his first 100m since winning the Olympic title at this week’s Kip Keino Classic, a World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event in Nairobi, he announced on Sunday.

“May 7. 100m. Nairobi Kenya. Let’s goo!!,” he wrote on Twitter.

Jacobs will be up against the American Fred Kerley, his runner-up in Tokyo, and the Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala.

He was originally scheduled to start his 100m season on May 28 as part of the American round of the Diamond League in Eugene, on the track where the World Championships will take place in July.

