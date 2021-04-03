The Olympic torch relay will not be run on public roads in Osaka city given rising virus cases, the Japanese region’s governor said Friday, but a cancellation has not yet been decided.

“We’re sorry for torch relay runners… but we won’t do the torch relay on public roads in Osaka city,” Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters.

“We’ll discuss with the Tokyo 2020 organising committee if there are any alternatives,” he added.

