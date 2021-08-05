The Olympic women’s football final between Sweden and Canada on Friday has been switched from Tokyo to Yokohama and delayed from 11am until 9pm because of heat concerns.

Officials announced Thursday the match was being relocated from Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, the venue for the opening ceremony and athletics events, following talks between local organisers, FIFA and the International Olympic Committee.

“In order to continue to provide the best possible conditions for the players… it has been confirmed that this match will now take place at 21:00 at the International Stadium Yokohama,” organisers said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.