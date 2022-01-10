The Ombudsman, Anthony Mifsud, has hit out at the Principal Permanent Secretary over remarks in a civil service report, saying they were a frontal attack against his institution.

The report was entitled Governance Action on the Parliamentary Ombudsman’s Annual Report.

The Ombudsman, in a letter to the Speaker and MPs, said Mario Cutajar had said or implied that the Office of the Ombudsman did not follow good, transparent practices of good governance; it failed to cooperate with the public administration and caused unjustified delays; it employed persons of trust when it was not entitled to, and it did not base investigations and recommendations on basis of fact.

The Ombudsman said he and his office were denying these allegations and insinuations, which he viewed as an attempt to discredit the institution.

It was even more regrettable, he said, that these claims were made by the head of the public service, whose duty was to safeguard the constitutional institutions and good governance.

He said that Cutajar needed to understand that the Office of the Ombudsman was not an extension of the public administration and did not fall under his scrutiny. Rather, this Office, as well as the offices of the Auditor-General and the Standards Commissioner were at the service of parliament to hold the public administration to account.

