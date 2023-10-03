A time limit of six months set by law for action against the government for judicial review of administrative action should be subject to suspension when a complaint is filed and investigated by the Ombudsman and the commissioners within his office, the Ombudsman suggests in his business plan for 2024.

The plan, known as the Ombudsplan, was presented to Speaker Anġlu Farrugia and tabled in parliament on Monday.

The new ombudsman, judge Joseph Zammit Mckeon, also says that the time is mature enough for a wide-ranging discussion and eventual consideration of making the right to good administration, found in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, also a right that can be availed of for domestic law. possibly included in the Constitution.

The Office of the Ombudsman will be dealing with the topic during an international conference which it will be hosting on October 31 and November 1.

The Office of the Ombudsman published the results of an awareness survey which found that public awareness about the Ombudsman's Office has reached almost 91% in 2023. Yet, it said, a notable 21% of those between 25-34 remain uninformed.

The Office achieved a credibility score of 3.41 out of 5, surpassing other entities such as the Church, media, parliament, and political organisations.

The Office said there is a prevailing misconception, however, regarding the Ombudsman's remit, with nearly half the populace mistakenly believing it encompasses both the public and private sectors.