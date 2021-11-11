The Ombudsman is holding an investigation of the prisons following reports of maladministration.

The Office of the Ombudsman said on Thursday that it launched the investigation on November 4, of its own initiative.

The Ministry for Home Affairs was informed on November 5, the office said.

The director of prisons, Alex Dalli, 'suspended himself' from his post on Wednesday after yet another inmate committed suicide, the 14th in three years.

In August Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri had appointed a board of inquiry to look into the situation at the prisons after a suicide attempt.

The inquiry board, which is led by psychiatrist Anton Grech, was given a two-month extension of its term last month.

The board of inquiry was initially given 60 days to look into:

CCF’s procedures when assessing inmates’ mental and physical health upon admission

Procedures to assess prison wellbeing during their time at CCF

Procedures implemented when a prisoner is returned to CCF from Mount Carmel Hospital

Rehabilitation and support procedures for CCF inmates

CCF’s suicide prevention measures