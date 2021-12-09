Ombudsman Anthony C. Mifsud has rejected claims he is failing to abide by his own standards by employing people on a position of trust basis.

Positions of trust are often seen as a way to give unjustified promotions to friends and supporters, bypassing the usual engagement rules for public service.

Civil service chief Mario Cutajar took a dig at the ombudsman on Tuesday, accusing him of hypocrisy.

Mifsud has long flagged the practice of hiring people from outside the civil service on a so-called position of trust contract as being potentially abusive and in violation of the constitution. But Cutajar said he was informed Mifsud himself had “people employed on a position of trust basis”.

Consultants, but no persons of trust

However, a spokesperson for the ombudsman told Times of Malta that the office does not employ anyone on a position of trust basis. The spokesperson said the ombudsman’s office, which is a parliamentary body independent from the civil service, is free to employ people to aid him in his functions. These employees are not public officials, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the ombudsman had engaged Joseph Said Pullicino, a former ombudsman and chief justice, as a consultant to make use of his experience and expertise.

He emphasised that Said Pullicino plays no direct role in investigations carried out by the ombudsman’s office.

Mario Cutajar accused the Ombudsman of double standards earlier this week. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The spokesperson said information about employees in the ombudsman’s office, including details about their employment, had been passed on to parliament in response to a parliamentary question.

The practice of ministers employing people from outside the civil service was recently the subject of appeals by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler to better regulate the system.

Cutajar, in turn, insists the engagement of persons of trust is regulated by a specific policy and manual and the employment is terminated once the minister or parliamentary secretary in question finishes his tenure.

The number of persons of trust was highlighted as an issue of concern in an evaluation by the Venice Commission of Malta’s democratic infrastructure in 2018.

In its report after a visit to the island, the Council of Europe’s advisory body on constitutional law had noted that even people working as gardeners or drivers had been recruited through the persons-of-trust procedure.