Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon has taken direct action on dislodged manhole covers in a newly resurfaced street in Birkirkara after reading a letter about “shoddy roadworks” in Times of Malta.

A spokesperson for the ombudsman’s office said “swift action” was taken on the contents of the letter, with the office writing to Infrastructure Malta, the public entity responsible for roadworks, to thoroughly verify the information.

It was asked to “expeditiously communicate what measures are being implemented to rectify this pressing issue that has been causing substantial inconvenience to the residents and motorists in the area”.

Following verifications with the contractor responsible for the works on Naxxar Road, Infrastructure Malta has assured the office of the ombudsman that the issue has been resolved.

In his letter, published on May 30, reader Joseph Scerri from Birkirkara complained about the dislodgement of a number of manhole covers and grates following the resurfacing of Naxxar Road, in Birkirkara.

The spokesperson said the office was committed to “remaining vigilant and proactive in addressing issues of maladministration” and was determined to foster a more responsive and accountable public service culture.

“Our role encompasses not just acting on complaints but also taking the initiative when we identify issues that have a detrimental impact on the community,” the spokesperson said.

While the ombudsman acts on complaints received by his office, he can initiate his own investigations on issues that he believes deserve immediate action.