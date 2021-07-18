Swiss watchmaker launches new Seamaster Aqua Terra Tokyo 2020

Swiss watchmaker OMEGA has crafted two unique timepieces, each dedicated to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and made in full 18 karat yellow gold.

OMEGA has been the ‘official timekeeper’ of the Olympic Games since 1932 and will serve in the role for the 29th time when the prestigious event begins in Japan on July 23.

The new Seamaster Aqua Terra watches are offered in 38mm or 41mm sizes, and both stand out for their radiant yellow gold cases.

As always, OMEGA has used 18k gold, considered to be the premium standard in watch and jewellery making, with its superb balance between purity and practicality.

Presented on blue leather straps, the watches are also notable for their polished blue ceramic dials, which have been laser-engraved with a pattern inspired by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games emblem.

The full emblem can also be found transferred on the casebacks, while inside, each timepiece is driven by a Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre, guaranteeing the Swiss industry’s highest standard of precision, performance and magnetic resistance.

Appropriately, one of the first people to wear this new watch on their wrist is Michael Phelps – the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 Olympic Games medals, including 23 gold. Phelps has been a part of the OMEGA brand family since 2004, and has always known about the importance of time for an athlete.

He says: “If you’re an Olympian, or trying to become an Olympian, it’s a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week job. It’s non-stop. It’s around-the-clock.”

He knows exactly what it takes to achieve that coveted gold medal, saying: “To really be prepared for an Olympic Games, you have to put in the work. You have to go through the struggle. For the journey I went five times, it was never easy, but I know the work that I was doing gave me the results that I deserved.”

The new Seamaster Aqua Terra Tokyo 2020 Gold Editions come with OMEGA’s full five-year warranty and are delivered to customers inside a special presentation box.

