The OmenaArt Foundation’s thematic pavilion is set to form part of the Malta Biennale maltabiennale.art taking place in March.

The pavilion is scheduled for Fort St Elmo and titled Other Geographies, Other Stories. It is based on a curatorial concept by Hanna Wróblewska and curated by Natalia Bradbury.

Within this space, artists utilise the mediums of sculpture, photography, video and installation, weaving a common thread of activism through their work.

Originating from Poland and Ukraine, these artists reside and create in various European locations, including Spain and the UK, and engage in international residencies.

SHE by Barbara Falender

Invited artists include Lia Dostlieva, Barbara Falender, Iza Jagiełło, Ida Karkoszka and Aleksandra Karpowicz.

Their artistic exploration delves into themes of migration, transformation, and the repercussions of turbulent change.

Despite diverse generational and artistic backgrounds, these artists find a convergence of experiences within a shared narrative.

The biennale will feature 80 artists from 23 nations, including 24 Maltese artists, and over 20 national and thematic pavilions spread across 21 historic sites in Malta and Gozo, 17 of which are under Heritage Malta’s care.

The festival will take place from March to May this year.

“In an era marked by climatic, social, and political upheavals, the artists raise a fundamental question: can we forge a new world with a different order?” ask the organisers.

Artwork by Lia Dostlieva from the series Book of Long Objects.

“Their point of reference is the ancient Mediterranean civilisations, questioning whether today’s conﬂicts stem from the same principles that governed those civilisations – principles of struggle, exploitation, revenge, and tribalism.”

The pavilion will feature selected works of women artists which the organisers hope will provide a unique perspective on other geographies, social dynamics, private mythologies and alternate histories, challenging established narratives.

The artists emphasise values such as empathy, reﬂection, compassion, sensual pleasure, care and solidarity, showcasing the potential for change not only in times of peace but also in times of war.

Their collective message resonates across borders – from Poland, Ukraine, Malta and Europe, to the broader global context.

Polish artist Karkoszka is currently on a three-month residency in Malta, which is allowing her to fully immerse in the natural elements of the island while creating a coral stone sculpture that forms part of the same thematic pavilion.

OmenaArt Foundation was established by Omenaa Mensah to lead projects in the realms of art, architecture and design. It is engaged in philanthropic activity, such as coordination of the Grand Charity Auction, one of the most prestigious events in Europe that promotes the best Polish and international artists.

Ida Karkoszka during her residency in Malta.

The foundation is also working on building an art collection, supporting young artists and cultural institutions. OmenaArt Foundation is involved in the revitalisation of historic buildings in Poland, Italy and Malta.

“OmenaArt Foundation is honoured to be part of maltabiennale.art 2024. I feel very proud because we have an opportunity to present a unique art collection to a wider audience and open a new form of artistic dialogue,” says Mensah.

“For me, this event also has a personal dimension, as I will be able to fulfil one of my artistic dreams. In our pavilion, visitors will see works by young and acclaimed artists that address universal themes such as identity and community.”

Speaking on the exhibition, Bradbury, who is curating the pavilion, says the artists represent different environments, generations and countries, but at the same time there is a Polish component that connects them.

“Transformations, migrations and the lack of a defined ‘home’ inspire them to search for their identity, nationality and physicality, exploring the boundaries associated with being a woman and an artist,” she says.

“The works of Jagiełło, Dostlieva, Karpowicz, Karkoszka, and Falender reveal abstract limits outlined by patriarchy, historical trauma, social revolt, and artists’ own bodies. The exhibition’s narrative perfectly matches the character of the island – a place that has been a combination of different geographies and histories for thousands of years.”

For more information, visit the OmenaArt Foundation website: omenaartfoundation.com/en/ or contact: maria.galea@omenaartfoundation.com.