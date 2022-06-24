Multi-award-winning comedian and actor, Omid Djalili will be performing in Malta for two nights only. Catch him live at the InterContinenantal Arena & Conference Centre on June 29 and July 1.

With a career in comedy spanning three decades, Omid Djalili's legendary performances on stage and screen have won him fans and plaudits the world over. Renowned for his razor-sharp wit, boundless energy and expertly crafted cultural observations,

His latest tour Good Times has seen him perform to thousands of people throughout Europe. After experimenting with a couple of unconventional gigs via Zoom as a Drive‐in, Omid is back where he belongs; on a stage and bringing back the Good Times.

Intelligent, always provocative, and entertaining, Omid’s legendary stand-up performances are a captivating comedy masterclass, but his talents reach further than the stage. His credits range from Hollywood films to television and the West End stage.

Earning praise across the world for his performances, Omid has hosted his own ITV quiz show The Winning Combination. He also appeared in the smash hit Mama Mia 2: Here We Go Again, His Dark Materials for BBC1 and HBO, and starred in Letter For The King on Netflix. Omid also gained rave reviews for his leading role of Tevvye in the Chichester Festival Theatre production of Fiddler On The Roof. Omid is also a Perrier Award nominee in 2002 and Edinburgh Comedy Award Panel Prize winner in 2016.

Enjoy one of the best comedians the UK has to offer in his element on the stage in his shows this June and July, presented by The Eden Comedy Club.