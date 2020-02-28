The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra’s Omnia Quartet, whose members hail from Italy, Poland and Hungary, will perform a concert at the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa tomorrow.

The quartet comprises Klara Nazaj and Agnieszka Kużma (violins), Mateusz Kuzma (viola) and Akos Kertesz (cello). Besides sharing a common passion for chamber music, they also play a wide range of music from the early baroque to the 21st century.

The Inquisitor’s Palace is one of the few surviving buildings of the early modern period from all over Europe. It also managed to survive the intense bombing of Vittoriosa during World War II and the threat of modern development. Today, it houses the National Museum of Ethnography and features permanent displays on Malta’s religious traditions as consolidated by the Inquisition.

The concert will be held tomorrow at 7.30pm at the Inquisitor’s Palace, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa. Tickets to attend the concert and visit the museum may be obtained from Heritage Malta museums and sites or from www.heritagemalta.org