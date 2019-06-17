An impromptu video that went viral late last year has encouraged local personality Clare Agius to embark on a personal mission to help safeguard our seas. Since then, she has immersed herself in the fight against plastic pollution and only last week she received an award in Sicily, honouring her commitment to this cause.

The video uploaded on YouTube last November featured the media producer and presenter in tears after reading four “horrific stories” about the loss of marine life due to the plastic contamination of the oceans.

Ms Agius took part in a number of sea turtle releases.

“I was always environmentally conscious and very sensitive to animals, their habitats and nature in general,” Ms Aguis told Times of Malta.

“I grew up with a sense of awe and respect for nature that drew me to safeguard it as best as I could. And when I realised I had made such an impact with this video and that I could be very influential in this regard, I decided to put my energy into it and do my best through my own media and outreach programmes,” she said.

Soon after the video was posted, she was contacted by various schools and NGOs such as Nature Trust and Żibel, and individuals intent on preserving the environment, such as Edward Sultana from the Facebook group Say No to Plastic and Eco Market founder Zen D’Amato Guatam.

These past months have seen Ms Agius voluntarily participating in beach clean-ups, turtle releases, Blue Flag initiatives and giving talks and discussing solutions with schoolchildren.

“I feel children are so receptive and sensitive that it is through them that I see some hope,” Ms Agius claimed.

The presenter with her sons picking up litter from Għajn Tuffieħa.

“I listen to them come up with suggestions such as how we should shop or what to say when offered plastic straws.

“They amaze me and I would say that, in general, children are well informed about our environmental problems. We only need to let them come up with solutions and show us adults the lifestyle changes we need to adopt,” she continued.

Among other outreach projects, she accompanied EkoSkola students from the Gozo College Middle School to the vegetable market where they distributed reusable mesh bags and explained to clients the detrimental effect of plastic bags on marine life.

Another project saw her help transform a patch of wasteland into a garden by sowing plants and shrubs and using recyclable and reusable materials such as tyres and old paint.

“I try to film events and campaigns, and post little videos on social media to give them an added platform,” she pointed out.

During the various clean-ups she participated in, she was appalled by the high number of cigarette butts littering the beaches.

She was equally shocked by the amount of microplastics found in the sand.

These tiny bits of plastic are often mistaken for food by seabirds, fish and turtles when they are swept into the sea.

The EkoSkola group of Gozo College Middle School distributed reusable mesh bags at a vegetable market.

Other rubbish she came across included light bulbs, tampons, condom wrappers and “lots and lots” of plastic and metal caps.

Ms Agius, who is also a lifestyle blogger, believes the Maltese have come a long way since the 1990s and many have grown increasingly conscious about the environment, but laments about some “careless tourists”.

“I have been meeting and talking with foreigners I encounter at beaches and while I must say that some particular visitors are very aware of the need to safeguard the environment, others are just careless,” she noted.

She mentions an instance when she approached a group of tourists who were smoking and burying their cigarette butts in the sand.

“Some had the guts to tell me ‘Malta is so dirty, we feel like we are doing nothing wrong’. I got very upset and after explaining our mission, I politely asked them to help me collect the cigarette butts,” she said.

Her perseverance in raising awareness reached the organisers of the 19th edition of the Trofeo del Mare – Uomini e Storie, an event that celebrates sea culture and those who promote it.

Held annually in Pozzallo, Sicily, the event has previously awarded four other Maltese nationals: Timothy Gambin, John Ripard, Henri Saliba and Wilfred Sultana.

“I very humbly accepted this award presented to me by the Guardia Costiera of Italy, who are also doing a lot to promote a plastic-free marine environment. It feels good to be recognised internationally. I received the award with great responsibility and aim to continue working in this field,” Ms Agius said.

“While I am very committed to my family and work, this is my next priority in life.”