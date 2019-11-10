On November 8, throughout the Paris-Saclay urban campus, a panel of some 100 people used Groupe Renault’s on-demand car service as part of the ‘Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab’ project.

This daytime service, using electric, autonomous and shared Renault Zoe Cab prototypes, allowed panellists to move freely around the Paris-Saclay urban campus, for everyday mobility.

Various Renault Zoe Cab prototypes were available for a wider range of experiences.

A service-specific, intuitive mobile app was designed to make booking a breeze.

The smartphone app, Marcel Saclay, designed specifically for the Zoe Cab experiment, enables users to hail a car when they need it or book it in advance.

Users indicate their position, destination and how many passengers they’re booking for. In fact, the Zoe Cab will stop en route – if need be – to pick up another passenger for either the remainder of the trip or part thereof.

The service is designed to provide considerable coverage of the campus with 12 pick-up/drop-off points that were chosen for their proximity to the most frequented areas and because they won’t disrupt traffic.

Once the passenger is in the car, they can follow their trip via the app and know their ETA at the drop-off point.