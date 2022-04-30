The piano is part of Emma Muscat’s identity as a performer.

So, whatever the final staging in Turin will look like on May 12, when the young singer and songwriter represents Malta in the Eurovision semi-finals, one thing is certain: the piano will take centre stage.

“I grew up playing the piano from a very young age,” Emma says in an interview with Sunday Circle, out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow.

“My love for music started at the piano thanks to my mum. The song being called I Am What I Am, I want to show everyone who I am so the piano has to be there.”

Emma talks about the challenges throughout her career and about what inspires her. She confesses that, while taking part in the Italian TV talent show Amici di Maria de Filippi brought her fame and a contract with Warner Music Italy, it also left her scarred by the “trauma of being judged”.

But she is now ready to put herself back out there, even though she feels the responsibility that comes with representing Malta in the popular song contest.

“I am really excited for this whole journey. I never felt such a big responsibility on my shoulders,” she says.

This issue of Sunday Circle also celebrates Mother’s Day, a week away, paying tribute to mothers and tap into their pearls of wisdom born from personal experience.

In one story, four mothers share some words of advice with other parents and children.

As lovely and amazing as it all is, parenthood can be a daunting and lonely place.

This is why we also look at the mental health aspect of motherhood in a feature on perinatal mental health that highlights the importance of reaching out for help.

In another story, two mothers who have been fostering children for the past two years talk about their journey.

Tomorrow’s issue of the magazine also carries a story of British designer Derek Frost who lived through the Aids pandemic which is now documented in his memoir.

Joseph Chetcuti talks about how he channelled his dream of becoming a concert violinist into creating a platform of opportunity for young musicians through a primetime TV show.

Get a copy of Sunday Circle with The Sunday Times of Malta.