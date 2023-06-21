When kayaking duo Anthony Delia and Derome Agius first trained together, they ended up tipping over into the sea. But now they are taking on a 72-kilometre challenge to raise funds for a skills centre in Ethiopia.

The duo, who work at Vassallo Group, plan to paddle around the coast of Malta next month. Delia said they had been inspired by the Sigma Foundation's work in providing education for children in Ethiopia and wanted to get involved.

While the 51-year-old had some experience in kayaking, which he took up as a hobby during the pandemic, Agius had little knowledge of the sport when they began training in March.

“During our first training session we both ended up in the sea,” said Delia, laughing at the memory.

A render of the skills centre in Ethiopia that aims to help lift women out of poverty. Photo: Sigma Foundation

The second time they managed two kilometres. Last week, they paddled for nine hours and covered close to 40km.

“Apart from the physical challenge paddling brings on, I believe your mindset plays a major role in this endurance sport,” said the land surveyor, who is also brother to former PN leader Adrian Delia.

“There are times when it feels like you have been paddling for ages, and you are stuck in the same place, making little progress. That can be very exhausting. But my main inspiration to keep going is for the charity.”

The duo expects to attempt the Paddling for Ethiopia challenge at some point between July 8 and 15, depending on weather conditions. On the day they will set off from the Splash and Fun centre at 7.30am and circumnavigate the island anti-clockwise. They hope to make it back to base by 1am the next day.

Fundraising goal

The colleagues hope to raise €5,000 which will go towards the building of a school that will focus on training in IT, culinary skills, hairdressing, sewing and embroidery.

The skills development centre in Bonga, Ethiopia will be open to men and women aged between 20-45 but with the main aim of empowering women, create employment opportunities and reduce poverty in the area.

“I hope that I make a small difference, both for the people we are raising funds for and also to those people who might consider doing something to help out,” he said.

The pair will be assisted by Alpha Medical during their challenge.

“This might also be the first time a leisure kayak is used for such a distance,” Delia added. “This is a heavy and bulkier kayak, and for such distances, it is ideal to use a lighter kayak, but we are determined to do this.”

At the beginning of this year, a new school in Ethiopia that was funded by Sigma Foundation opened its doors to around 1,000 children.

The school is dedicated to the memory of Rebecca Zammit Lupi, Jonathan Chetcuti and Karl Pace, who all died in tragic circumstances within the past few years.

“I might have little knowledge about waves and the wind, and little experience out at sea, but I want to do my part and give to those who are less fortunate,” Delia said.