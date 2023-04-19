FM Theatre Productions presents, On the Other Hand We’re Happy at Theatre Next Door, a play that explores themes of love, social class, and adoption.

Written by award-winning Welsh playwright Daf James, the play follows the journey of a couple that are looking to adopt. Directed by Chiara Hyzler with set design by Matthew Cassar, On the Other Hand We’re Happy delves into the intricacies of human relationships and the challenges that come with them. How does one’s perspective shift when an opportunity for adoption presents itself with issues of addiction and differences in social class?

Such themes come to light when an unforeseen turn of events upends the central couple’s goals to adopt, plans must be adjusted. Life can be tough, but even the worst of it can be laugh out loud funny.

On the Other Hand We’re Happy has been performed across the globe and has received critical acclaim from both sides of the pond. From its successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to performances in revered theatres in Los Angeles, the play has been described as a thought-provoking piece that manages to find humour even in moments of anguish and tears.

On the Other Hand We’re Happy will be staged at Theatre Next Door on April 21 to 23 and 27 to 29. For more information, visit www.tnd.com.mt. This project is supported by Arts Council Malta.