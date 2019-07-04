A Step Forward will be performed by the Teatru Manoel Youth Theatre (TMYT) at the Manoel’s Studio Theatre on Friday at 7pm.

The performance, directed by Neil Grima, brings two plays together in one – A Step to the Left, performed last June as part of TMYT’s showcase Breaking the Rules, and Forward to the Right, written by Canadian writer L.A. Green.

The play Step to the Left is both striking and peculiar and very relevant to today’s society. We live in a world where everyone is struggling with time and trying to cope with never-ending to do lists. With such hectic lives, have we forgotten to focus on the most important basic human needs? Our human rights!

Forward to the Right is a play about Joan of Arc. Imprisoned and later sentenced to death, Joan is left without a cross, a rosary or any religious service. The guard outside her prison cell sympathises and arranges for her to receive the last rites. This imprisons him shortly after Joan’s death. Both characters will not gain their freedom because of the truth they strongly believe in.

The cast includes Eliza Aquilina, Clayton Mallia, Amy Grech, Martina Mifsud, Maxine Buttigieg Belli and Sarah Amato.

A Step Forward will be performed by the Teatru Manoel Youth Theatre (TMYT) at the Manoel’s Studio Theatre on Friday at 7pm. Strobe lighting will be used throughout the performance. For details and to book, visit https://www.teatrumanoel.com.mt/?m=shows&id=844.