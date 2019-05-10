June 20, the day of my priestly ordination, is also the feast of the great Orthodox saint, Byzantine mystic and theologian, Nicholas Kabasilas (Greek – Νικόλαος Καβάσιλας; 1319/1323 - 1392). He wrote – ­we were given thinking in order to know Christ; desire, in order to run to him; memory, to remember him. Do I believe that by thinking, desiring and remembering Christ these faculties function healthily and fruitfully?

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.