June 20, the day of my priestly ordination, is also the feast of the great Orthodox saint, Byzantine mystic and theologian, Nicholas Kabasilas (Greek – Νικόλαος Καβάσιλας; 1319/1323 - 1392). He wrote – ­we were given thinking in order to know Christ; desire, in order to run to him; memory, to remember him. Do I believe that by thinking, desiring and remembering Christ these faculties function healthily and fruitfully?

