On a night of wild swings in Serie A, Inter came from two goals down Friday to beat Empoli and later Juventus conceded two late goals to lose at Genoa.

In Milan, Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter fought back to beat Empoli 4-2 and jump to the top of Serie A.

“The team showed character. We’re here,” said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi on DAZN.

In the late game, Juventus dominated relegation-haunted Genoa only to concede an 87th minute equaliser and a 96th minute penalty, converted by Domenico Criscito, who had missed a late derby penalty a week earlier.

“Football gives and takes,” said Criscito.

