This year, the Armed Forces of Malta celebrates an important milestone in its history – the 50th anniversary that an Armed Force has served under the Maltese Government.

On Parade, the annual publication of the Armed Forces of Malta, is out tomorrow with the Times of Malta. While celebrating the AFM’s anniversary, the publication highlights its accomplishments on land, sea and in the air, and how the AFM has transitioned and evolved over the past 50 years.

But the publication is not simply a walk down memory lane – as it also outlines the AFM’s present and future.