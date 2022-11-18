On Point is launching a new niche providing efficient reporting software solutions for accounting and ERP business needs.

Business reporting is a requirement stipulated by financial and governing entities. Nonetheless, it brings along too many benefits to be reduced to its regulatory function. Through business reporting, the management can make informed decisions based on relevant data, facilitate transparency, nurture efficiency, identify problems to be addressed immediately, sustain focus on customer service and improve cost efficiency. A clear overview of the organisation’s current situation provides a guideline to enhance decision-making and facilitate the thinking process, making it a vital tool for any organisation, irrespective of size or industry.

While having insight into one’s business is salient, all business happens within a context that needs to be acknowledged, analysed and considered for a comprehensive understanding. Sustainability reporting enables companies to be aware of their performance within the greater context across different levels such as environmental, social and governance (ESG). ESG reporting helps authenticity, which is not only valued in itself but is also increasingly being brought to awareness on an international scale.

Springing from the commitment to bring the best software solutions to businesses, On Point is holding an annual Reporting Conference where companies, business owners, management personnel, professionals in the industry, or anyone intrigued to learn more about Business Reporting can attend. The first one is on November 24, 2022, at the Salini Resort in St. Paul’s Bay. Local industry experts, as well as from the UK, will discuss current challenges and share their knowledge about a range of topical matters, such as double materiality and ESG reporting, among others.

Business reporting guides strategic decision-making and helps identify strengths while also addressing weaknesses. More importantly, one can further identify opportunities for growth and development through monitoring and reporting. With a solid background in software solutions, On Point is devoted to serving and supporting clients. Providing a range of software solutions such as Jet Reports, BizView, Microsoft Power BI and Spreadsheet Server, specialists in the field will discuss with clients and guide them to the solution which best fits their needs.