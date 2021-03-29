On Point needs no introduction - being a well-established software company providing a range of software solutions, it has helped various enterprises manage their business more efficiently, leading to an improved business experience to reach their maximum potential. What is new about this international software company is its exclusive status as official Atlassian Gold Partners. Without further ado let’s get to the point and explore what this golden opportunity is all about.

Seven ways how clients will benefit from the Gold Atlassian Partnership

1. 30-day credit period

Being an official Atlassian Gold Partner, On Point can make use of a 30-day credit period. This is extremely relevant to their clients particularly from a security point of view. It ensures that the client has a 30-day period in which the payment is to be affected. It’s still advisable to pay on time, yet who wouldn’t like to benefit from a 30-day buffer period? Human errors are natural after all, and the 30-day period can provide for a cushion effect against a forgetful employee who would have forgotten to pay the Atlassian yearly fee. On Point is committed to consistently keep in touch with clients and Atlassian users to always ensure that the service does not get disrupted and teamwork is empowered.

2. Best value for money

The tendency is that companies pay extra charges simply because of a lack of information and guidance to combine licenses in accordance with their particular needs and requirements. On Point ensures that their clients get the best value for money in terms of licenses. Through their experience coupled with extensive insight in dealing with Atlassian licenses, On Point will help their clients get the best value for money possible.

3. Atlassian specialists

Who doesn’t desire to be understood and given exceptional service when encountered with a situation that needs to be addressed? Sounds simple yet oftentimes unfortunately not so easily experienced. In order to ensure a high level of understanding and provide the necessary support needed, On Point has its own Atlassian team, enabling the focus onto one single suite of products. This permits them to be at the forefront when it comes to updates, new products, and even the latest news related to specific add-ons.

On Point also works closely with internal IT departments, where existent. Yet, thanks to their extensive experience coupled with their innate curiosity to explore new features, On Point guides their clients to make use of Atlassian software way beyond the traditional IT setup.

4. Substantial experience

On Point meets a varied array of clients, hailing from different industries. In addition to the time factor invested to get to know the nitty-gritty of the products, the experience gathered from the vast portfolio of clients unveils invaluable insight. Each client provides a learning experience which the On Point team cherishes and uses to nurture its industry knowledge. Posed with new expectations, challenges and scenarios lead to a comprehensive understanding to provide an even better solution that would fit the expectations of the clients.

5. Direct link to Atlassian

Facilitated by their recently yet well-earned status, On Point is supported by, and in constant communication with the Atlassian Partner manager. Whilst heavily banking on research and experience, one salient factor which On Point enjoys as an official Atlassian Gold Partner, is a direct link to Atlassian. This ensures the necessary feedback to circumvent any potential situations which may arise, also sharing the benefits of this sense of security with their clientele.

6. Team of professionals

A healthy mix of product consultants, product developers, and business consultants provides the right balance of specialization ensuring no aspect falls short. Having each team member focused on expertise, facilitates troubleshooting and fosters a sense of trust. “When one of our clients reaches out for assistance, we communicate our different and often conflicting point of views. We own each situation and consider it thoroughly to reach the best solution possible and provide the quality which we yearn for,” said Stephen Abela, director of On Point Ltd.

It’s rarely solely a technical issue or a business problem as more often than not it is a combination of the two. Through process analysis, software gap identification, and a touch of out-of-the-box thinking, On Point ensures that the right solution is worked out. Indeed, no service is complete without having the right team in place.

“Striving for excellence is an essential part of our work culture, if we do not believe it ourselves, we cannot share this sense of security and excellence with our clients,” Abela continued.

7. The right attitude

All of the aforementioned benefits contribute to ensuring that the clients of On Point get the best value for money and the highest return on investment possible when investing in the Atlassian solution. The ROI is achieved through the improved internal efficiency and the guidance towards the licenses while the value for money is achieved by leveraging the Atlassian features beyond the current system and ensuring that all departments within the company enjoy the same level of features.



If you’re investing in the Atlassian solution, there is no question who to turn to for the best value for money and highest return on investment. With the freshly earned status of Gold Atlassian Partners, On Point can provide exclusive benefits for its clientele. Being present in four international offices: Malta, Czechia, Ghana, and Nigeria, the company also specializes in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (also known as NAV), and VAT4U. The true advantage of being local Atlassian partners is simply being a phone call or a message away. It’s On Point’s attitude to help out and support the client no matter what, which ultimately provides clients with a deserved sense of security.



If you still consider investing in an Atlassian solution, you don’t want to miss On Point’s repertoire of informative webinars covering various themes and elaborating upon the latest news, updates, and best practices. For an On Point experience, access the portal here.



For more information visit https://www.onpointserv.com/ or contact On Point on +356 2722 0597/ +356 7906 5343