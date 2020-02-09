Sometimes I worry that over the last three years, we’ve heard and seen so many gruesome facts concerning the top people in power that we have become desensitised.

It’s very easy to shrug off the daily bombardment of shocking information because there’s only so much the brain can take. This week I followed the live blogs from court as more evidence was compiled on the assassination of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Melvin Theuma, the murder middleman who was given a presidential pardon to tell all, once again took to the stand, and bared some more on business mogul Yorgen Fenech, charged with being the mastermind. Theuma used to be Fenech’s taxi driver, and friend – whatever that may mean.

Once again what was revealed in the courtroom was straight out of a mafia movie. It is pointless these days watching, say, The Irishman, when we have these Maltese men colluding and conniving in the corridors of Castille.

I’ll pause here to put the courtroom revelations in a context. And the context is none other than a pivotal friendship triangle: Joseph Muscat, the former prime minister; Keith Schembri, his chief of staff; and Fenech, the Tumas Group business owner.

Schembri and Fenech have been described as ‘fraternal friends’. They’d call each other every day, and even whatsapped each other photos of what they were cooking – one time, said Theuma, it was rabbit stew (rabbit, it seems, is the staple food of Maltese mafia men).

Muscat and Schembri have been on record saying they are besties and love each other, and Muscat and Fenech were so close that Fenech had been invited to Muscat’s birthday party in Girgenti and gifted him with three bottles of wine with a price tag of €5,000.

With the context in mind, we can move on to the secretly recorded conversations between Theuma and Fenech, which last week were presented as evidence.

In one exchange, Fenech informs Theuma that police had closed in on Caruana Galizia’s assassins. “He [Schembri] told me that they have got to it. He told me 100 times they would captureher. All of them were fuming, including Joseph.”

The court asks Theuma who were these people seething with anger over the good news that the killers were about to be caught. “I don’t know. Joseph and Keith?” he replies. Joseph, he says, is Joseph Muscat, the former prime minister and Keith is Keith Schembri, his chief of staff.

I cannot understand on what legal basis the police are not taking action

In other taped conversations, Muscat is referred to by the nickname of Ix-Xiħ (the old man). Fenech tells Theuma how Schembri had approached the now retired judge Antonio Mizzi, husband of former MEP Marlene Mizzi, on behalf of Ix-Xiħ to arrange for bail to be given to the three accused. That is so loaded that I had to re-read it over and over: allegedly Schembri was sent by Muscat to, it would seem, influence a court sentence.

There was more: recordings also refer to Valletta l-oħxon, the former deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta. Theuma said that Valletta used to pass on information about the murder investigation to his good friend Fenech.

Another context bracket here: Valletta was also best mates with Fenech even after the latter was on the police criminal suspect list. We’ve all watched the video of him fooling around in Fenech’s super car. And we all know how they travelled together to watch a football match and how Fenech’s son called him “Uncle Silvio”. Incidentally Valletta is married to Gozitan MP Justyne Caruana who, ahem, claims she was unaware of the goings on.

What we can definitely make out of all of this incestuous web is that everyone was a close friend of everyone and the whole of Malta knew about it – except for police inspector Keith Arnaud, the lead investigator in the Caruana Galizia assassination investigation. For the three years Arnuad was carrying out his in-depth investigation, he was totally oblivious that so much rabbit and wine was being shared. And blind it seems, to the constant reports and updates about suspicious activity of money laundering linked to Schembri.

This is the point where my brain goes haywire. I cannot understand for the life of me why the police haven’t called in Muscat to be interrogated. And why Schembri is allowed to globe-trot while all this is happening?

I cannot understand on what legal basis are the police not taking action? Can the new commissioner please explain what is going on? And is new prime minister Robert Abela okay with all this? Or is he simply hoping that we’re all distracted by that fool’s paradise that calls itself the Opposition? Stop hoping. Citizens of goodwill and civil society are watching every single governmental and institutional move.

If nothing happens at this stage, then we are a sinking marshland of impunity and Malta, far from the postcard-perfect island where time stands still, has become a truly dangerous place to live.

The horrific murder of Chantelle Chetcuti last week was yetagain a heinous sign of how rife domestic violence is on this island.

I appeal to women who are living a life of domestic abuse to reach out for help. Do not for a minute entertain the idea that you have to stay in the situation because the children need to be with the father too.

The sooner you can get your children away from physical and psychological abuse, the healthier it is for them. Do not allow your children to absorb the patterns of toxic relationships for then they will either grow up to repeat them or are scarred for life.

There is always a way out, and there is a life out there without the pain, the misery and the fear. But you cannot do it by yourself. You need legal and financial advice and you need shelter. Please reach out. Call Supportline 179 or write to kellimni.com.

